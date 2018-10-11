Medley of murder-mysteries is well worth tuning in for

Mystery on Air | Theatre Royal, Windsor | Tuesday, October 9

A SINISTER would-be serial killer who leaves behind a white rosebud, a twisted hunter who is game for anything, and a prodigious writing talent with an ego to match.

The Agatha Christie Theatre Company has tucked a trio of chilling stories into a murder mystery medley, presented for radio.

The unsafe-by-night urban setting of The White Rose Murders, an eerily isolated island in The Most Dangerous Game, and a riparian lifestyle in House by the River were each conjured up through powerful narratives, spooky sounds and actorly immersion.

Taking us back to the popular radio days of the Fifties, before the advent of television for the masses and when the cast was required to attend in full evening dress, the crisp presentation of these stark tales made them fully believable, even as they descended into horror, madness and moral ambiguities. Exploring the motives and strange behaviours that have driven these characters to drastic measures, Jenny Seagrove, Roy Marsden, Sue Holderness, Daniel Casey, Elizabeth Payne and Matthew Cottle stepped up to provide an array of characters, complemented by sound effects such as sloshing, stabbing and a marvellous crazed falcon.

As each of these tales reached its denouement, reminiscent of the works of all the best horror writers, we were left with plenty of food for thought.

Until Saturday.

Natalie Aldred