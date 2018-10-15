Brass band make play possible at the Kenton

THE French gave it their annual award for Best Foreign Film and the stage adaptation became a hit at the National Theatre before embarking on a UK tour.

More than 20 years on from the 1996 film starring Ewan McGregor, Tara Fitzgerald and the late Pete Postlethwaite, there’s something about Brassed Off that continues to resonate with audiences.

The Henley Players certainly think so, as they have chosen to make playwright Paul Allen’s stage version their autumn production.

Set 10 years after the original miners’ strike, Brassed Off follows the trials of a colliery brass band following the closure of their pit. The story was based on real events in South Yorkshire and the film soundtrack and stage premiere music was provided by the legendary Grimethorpe Colliery Band, which has now been going for more than 100 years.

The show runs at the Kenton Theatre in New Street from Wednesday (October 17) to Saturday, October 20. Evening performances are at 7.30pm each night and there is a 2.30pm matinée on the Saturday.

Henley Players spokesman Gráinne Harling said: “Following the success of Arcadia earlier this year, we are delighted to bring Brassed Off to the Kenton.

“The stage version has been hugely popular, with a spell at the National Theatre and two major UK tours — the latest one 30 years after the original miners’ strike. It is modern history which reflects the crucial events of the day.

“A heartwarming story with a genuine message, the play shows the importance of community in turbulent times.

“The Henley Players are thrilled to be joined by the Marlow Town Band in this production, which is directed by Ian Head.”

Band and director have worked together before, having joined forces for a 2017 production of Brassed Off that was staged at the Desborough Suite in Maidenhead Town Hall.

Marlow bandmaster Ian Young said: “Brassed Off is THE film for us brass band types. To be part of the production in 2017 was a first and an unforgettable experience. Going live when I am not in control is exciting indeed!”

His enthusiasm for the production is more than shared by Ian Head, who said: “When I was asked by the Henley Players to direct Brassed Off for them, I was delighted. Even though I had directed it before, there is so much to be seen in the piece that I jumped at the opportunity. The play covers the plight of the mining communities in the Thatcher years, and the impact it had on ordinary people’s lives. Yet, as is often the case, from adversity comes humour and pathos — and success.

“Brassed Off is about one of the best brass bands in the country and, as bandleader Danny says, ‘After the last P45, there will still be music.’ Of course, it’s not a musical, but a play with music, and this stage production is a rawer version of the 1994 events than the rather sugary film version starring Ewan McGregor.

“The challenge is how to deal with the brass band. Many societies have been unable to produce the show as they couldn’t assemble a group of players, and the play could not be performed without one.

“The practical implications of moving 24 players and their instruments, music and stands around the stage, and having the actors become part of that world is a challenge in itself.

“We are indeed lucky to have our own local group, the Marlow Town Band — it’s a bit of a squeeze on stage but I think you will agree they make all the difference!”

Tickets for Brassed Off at the Kenton Theatre are £13 for adults on the Wednesday and Thursday, with concessions £12. On the Friday and Saturday, evening tickets are £15 with the matinée £13.

For more information and to book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

Meanwhile, the Henley Players held their annual meeting earlier this month, at which chairman Darrel Poulos informed members that as well as being award-winning and critically acclaimed, the group’s two most recent productions, Sense and Sensibility and Arcadia, had also achieved commercial success.

Jill Richardson, who has directed numerous productions over the years and is the longest-serving member of the Henley Players, was confirmed as the new president.

The group is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion a black tie dinner-dance is being held at Badgemore Park on Saturday, November 3.

Grainne Harling said: “We’d like to invite and welcome all past as well as present members who have ever been involved.”

The evening starts at 7pm for 7.30pm, with a three-course dinner and dancing to local band Highly Strung. Tickets are £45 per person.

For more information and to book, call Angela Pengilley on (01491) 575391 or email angie.pengilley@btinternet.com