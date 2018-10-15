Youth orchestra’s visit promises to showcase ‘jazz around the world’

THE autumn visit of the internationally famous and ever popular National Youth Jazz Orchestra to the Kenton Theatre is well established and eagerly anticipated, writes Basil Evans.

This year’s concert on Friday, November 2, will be the ninth at the New Street venue and over the years a strong core of Big Band jazz fans has developed — people who really love the rich sounds of a 22-piece orchestra playing in a variety of styles and rhythms.

Each previous concert has had a theme, and this year “Jazz Around the World” promises to be an intriguing performance.

The various dialects of international jazz in their several forms will be explored — including African, American, European and Latin idioms — producing an eclectic mix of standards, several special arrangements and some vocals.

The National Youth Jazz Orchestra — NYJO for short — has come a long way since it was formed in 1967 and its development continues apace. The 50th birthday was celebrated with a special full-house concert at the Kenton.

Membership is open to young musicians aged from 12 to 24 nationally. Their skills are developed through a series of graded workshops with a clear goal and possibility of securing a “chair” in the principal concert orchestra.

In addition, there is a weekly NYJO Academy meeting on Saturdays. This embraces several training bands, a vocal ensemble, and includes the nationwide series of inspirational workshops.

Together, NYJO executive chair Nigel Tully and the orchestra’s artistic and music director Mark Armstrong have been instrumental in leading these developments over the past six years.

Nigel, who was awarded an MBE earlier this year, said: “This award is a great thing for jazz as well as NYJO and I hope it will add weight to our ongoing campaign to achieve the same levels of recognition, funding and infrastructure for jazz as are enjoyed by other art forms.”

On the international front, the “three nations under one groove” project inaugurated in 2016 continued when NYJO and counterpart national youth orchestras from Germany and Holland met in Holland for two weeks of collaboration with 75 musicians finally combining for concerts in Heek, Cologne and Rotterdam.

Other outreach work saw the recently formed NYJO Jazz Messengers spend six weeks visiting primary and secondary schools in areas of need to inspire young people to learn an instrument and take up jazz.

In addition to the annual residency at Ronnie Scott’s in January, the highlight of this concert year was another performance at the Proms. The televised programme included Rhapsody in Blue (original band version) conducted by NYJO alumnus Guy Barker MBE and Stan Kenton’s West Side Story conducted by Mark Armstrong.

Now the focus is on the forthcoming BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year Award. The previous winner was NYJO trumpeter Tom Ridout.

But first these formidable exponents of Big Band jazz will be bringing their unique style and musical interpretation to the Kenton for another stunning evening of jazz artistry.

Tickets for the November 2 concert are £25 with concessions £23. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk