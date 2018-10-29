Familiar faces still relevant and enjoyable after 40 years

WATCHING Evita is like getting out an old suit from 40 years ago and finding it still fits — classic musicals and classic clothes never go out of fashion.

This reviewer first saw Evita in the West End in the late Seventies when it was causing a big stir — a musical about someone who slept her way to the top; that hadn’t been done before.

And this week at Wycombe the political resonances were bouncing around the Swan, just like they were in the Seventies.

We see the rise of a tyrant and totalitarianism and some of the words and situations bring up Putin’s Russia and Trump’s America.

There’s no point in picking apart the piece, it’s been around long enough to be left alone — save to say that it’s about 40 per cent brilliant and 60 per cent banal.

That’s okay: if you can disguise the banality — mostly in the writing with bucketloads of exposition — then it doesn’t matter. And here the singing, dancing, movement and direction covers it well.

There are three brilliant songs in Evita: Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase In Another Hall and Don’t Cry For me Argentina. The rest of the music is either decent or good, even if sometimes the lyrics lack poetry.

What carries this latest tour is the outstanding voice and acting of Lucy O’Byrne as Eva Peron. She has a purity in her singing and an expression which could break a softer heart than this one.

It was a pity that in the first act at Wycombe the balance between orchestra and singers was wrong leaving quieter passages unheard. Fortunately it was righted later. This also affected Glen Carter playing Che Guevara. This reviewer saw David Essex in the original so was surprised at first to hear a lighter, more sardonic and less pulsating performance. However, his tenor soon supplanted the Essex baritone — at least for the evening. And Mike Sterling’s Peron was not only finely sung, but was a lesson in power, menace and ruthlessness.

Evita was a step change in the way musicals are done. Each song was a mini-drama feeding into the over-arching story of her life and premature death at 33.

The songs are mostly simply structured, although Puccini might have written Another Suitcase, but the format returns to the operatic with continuous music.

Not only was it stunning for its time and relevant today, it paved the way a few years later for Les Misérables: quite a feat for Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

