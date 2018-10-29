Play that reveals all about famous count

A PLAY revealing the “true” story about Bram Stoker’s Dracula will be staged at the Kenton Theatre in Henley tomorrow (Saturday) from 7.30pm.

Dracula — The Bloody Truth is billed as a “bloodcurdling tale of terror” from comedy and physical theatre company Le Navet Bete.

Like Stoker’s novel, the play takes audiences on a journey across Europe from the sinister Transylvania mountains to the charming seaside town of Whitby, but intends to educate them on the perils of dealing with vampires.

Al Dunn, a producer and actor in the show, said: “It is a show with four actors, playing 40 different characters in two hours. It is a very fast-paced show with lots of costume changes.

“It follows the storyline of the book and all the characters are there but Van Helsing is unhappy because it was based on all of his notes and research, so he goes about telling his story in his way with the help of three amateur actors but things do not go to plan.”

• Tickets for Dracula — The Bloody Truth at the Kenton Theatre are £22 and one child goes free with each adult. Suitable for those aged eight and above. Call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk