Fight for women’s equality

THE final two performances of A Doll’s House, staged by the Wargrave Theatre Workshop, will take place tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

Set in the late 19th century, the three-act play by Henrik Ibsen is often cited as the first feminist play and shocked theatregoers when it was first performed in 1879.

On the face of it Nora’s marriage to Torvald Helmer is idyllic and life is looking good as he has recently been promoted to bank manager.

But while Torvald expresses deep love for his wife, it is clear that he regards her as an empty-headed plaything.

Nora plays up to her seemingly trophy wife status and tries to please his every whim but is found to be adept at hiding many deceptions. One in particular haunts her and makes her increasingly frenetic and suicidal.

She is surrounded by other complex characters and they have their own stories to tell as Nora re-examines her life with Torvald which comes to a life-changing conclusion.

• A Doll’s House, directed by Joy Haynes, will be staged at Woodclyffe Hall on October 26 and 26 at 8pm. Tickets are £12 (£10 conc) from 033366 63366 or www.wargravetheatre.co.uk