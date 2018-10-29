Dine with Dracula

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
Monday, 29 October 2018
A MURDER mystery supper will be hosted by the Shiplake & Dunsden Dramatic Organisation on November 10 in memory of a former member.
It will feature a Dracula and Frankenstein-themed performance at the hall in Memorial Avenue to remember Frederick Lawson, who died in April.
Mr Lawson was involved with the group for decades as a performer, director and supporter and the performance was one of his favourites.
A four-course meal is being provided by Absolute Delights and the organisation and fancy dress is encouraged. There will also be a raffle.
Tickets are £25 with the proceeds being donated to The Rainbow Trust children’s charity, which supports families with a child who has a life-threatening or terminal illness.
To book, call 07759 839953 or email tickets@shaddo.uk
29 October 2018
