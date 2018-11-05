Quizmaster’s ready with the tall stories

QI quizmaster Sandi Toksvig is bringing her brand new one-woman show National Trevor to the Hexagon in the new year.

Sandi realises that some people harbour an ambition to be hailed a national treasure, but following a misunderstanding with a friend she has decided to become a “National Trevor” instead — half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster.

Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quickfire Q&A and a quiz. Don’t expect tap-dancing, leotards or a forward roll.

The show runs for two hours with an interval and is recommended for ages 14 and up. Tickets are priced from £27 to £29. To book, call 0118 960 6060 or visit www.readingarts.com. For a full list of tour dates, visit www.sanditoksvig.com