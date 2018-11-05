Monday, 05 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Quizmaster’s ready with the tall stories

Quizmaster’s ready with the tall stories

QI quizmaster Sandi Toksvig is bringing her brand new one-woman show National Trevor to the Hexagon in the new year.

Sandi realises that some people harbour an ambition to be hailed a national treasure, but following a misunderstanding with a friend she has decided to become a “National Trevor” instead — half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster.

Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quickfire Q&A and a quiz. Don’t expect tap-dancing, leotards or a forward roll.

The show runs for two hours with an interval and is recommended for ages 14 and up. Tickets are priced from £27 to £29. To book, call 0118 960 6060 or visit www.readingarts.com. For a full list of tour dates, visit www.sanditoksvig.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33