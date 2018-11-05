Films don’t always work on stage — even a Shakespeare

Shakespeare in Love | Oxford Playhouse | Tuesday, October 30

TURNING a play into a film gives it room to expand, go beyond the walls of the stage, take in different locations and use wordless close-ups.

Turning a film into a play is a tougher task and that might be why Shakespeare in Love doesn’t quite push all the buttons it should.

It was one of the great films of the Nineties — witty, knowing and pacy. This stage adaptation has to work very hard to match that and it doesn’t always succeed.

It’s funny, sometimes very funny indeed, but in the end what works on screen doesn’t always come off on stage.

Director Phillip Breen keeps it moving with a frequently revolving stage, dancing, singing, fights and altercations. The movement is extremely well-handled and the performances are excellent from everyone, but notably the two leads — Pierro Niel Mee as Shakespeare himself and Imogen Daines as Viola.

The best parts are where new material has been added — particularly with Christopher Marlowe appearing to write Shakespeare’s work.

One scene has Marlow prompting the bard with romantic lines in the sonnet “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?”, which is worth the ticket price on its own.

But this is a joke for academics and those in the know. It’s also true that if you don’t know much about Shakespeare then you’re not likely to get much out of this at all — it relies heavily on Romeo and Juliet, with quotations from other plays thrown in liberally.

This all great fun and we laugh along, but one of the problems is that the film is still quite fresh in our minds and the jokes are known.

There’s been a market in the last 15 years or so for converting the Ealing comedies for the stage and that’s worked because the original films are rarely seen. Shakespeare in Love may be too recent, though.

The denouement in the film lasts a long time but it’s broken up with a variety of shots inside and outside the theatre — that’s how film displays its narrative.

The stage doesn’t have that luxury, which might be why the penultimate scene dragged — it was about 10 minutes of scenes from Romeo and Juliet.

Perhaps I quibble too much and maybe expected more from this adaptation than I should. It’s still a really good night out and the final scene adds just a little more than was in the film. So all’s well that ends well.

Mike Rowbottom