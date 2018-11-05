Award-winning drama has got the wow factor

AN award-winning play that swept the board at an Oxfordshire drama festival this summer is returning to Henley next weekend for a “final final” performance in aid of the mayor’s charities.

Effie’s Burning by Valerie Windsor was performed at the Kenton Theatre in May as part of the annual Henley Drama Festival.

Starring Julie Huntington and Samantha Riley, the one-act play was the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society’s official entry.

A lighting glitch saw the production just miss out on the festival’s top prize, but the HAODS pair scooped the Diamond Shield Award for “magic moment” — with Julie also accepting the Hannen Award for best actress for her performance in the title role.

Directed by Emma Broadway, with a running time of around 50 minutes, Effie’s Burning tells the story of Dr Ruth Kovacs, who is caring for Effie Palmer, a 64-year-old burns patient with a mental age of 10 who has been admitted to hospital after setting fire to the bed in her residential home. As the two women gradually build a relationship, Dr Kovacs begins to uncover a background of injustice, bigotry and callousness that will change her life forever.

Next up for the HAODS team was the week-long Oxfordshire Drama Network festival of one-act plays held at the Unicorn Theatre in Abingdon the week after the Henley Drama Festival.

“There were only three prizes at that one,” laughs Julie. “Whereas at Henley there’s a shedload of prizes!

“There used to be just the one prize at Abingdon and that was the Colin Dexter Rose Bowl for the most impressive theatrical moment. We won that quite a few times, but always – always – you would never get a hint.

“The adjudicator would come down and he would say ‘Oh, I really loved the play but how about trying to do this bit this way?’ So we’d workshop it with the characters and it might work, it might not work, but that was just the adjudicator’s opinion.

“Anyway, this year we did our play and we came back on and the adjudicator came down and stood at the side of the stage and just said ‘Wow!’ That was it — that was all he could say. He said ‘And I’ll say it again – wow!’

“He said, ‘I was going to say I need you to get off the bed at some point, but you did it — and everything I wanted to happen, happened.’ And, you know, we absolutely swept the board.”

As well as the Colin Dexter Rose Bowl, named after the late Inspector Morse author who was a long-standing patron of the Abingdon festival, the HAODS pair also won the Punters’ Prize voted on by audience members who had tickets for every production.

“Emma also got the award for the best first-time director,” adds Julie. “They don’t give that out unless there are five or more first-time directors doing plays.”

Thanks to the Mayor of Henley, Councillor Glen Lambert, theatregoers now have one last chance to see Effie’s Burning performed.

This time around the play is being staged at the HAODS Studio in New Street, next door to the Kenton Theatre, next Saturday (November 10).

“Our last performance was going to be at the HAODS annual meeting in September,” says Julie. “The mayor turned up and he had no idea what to expect because his diary just said ‘AGM and performance’. He was quite gobsmacked and he said, ‘Oh, you’ve got to do it again — we need more people to see this.’”

Cllr Lambert takes up the story.

“I was aware that some sort of performance would accompany the AGM, but I had assumed a brief song or dance or something, not an hour-long play.

“The play held my full attention and I really enjoyed it, so I asked afterwards if there would be another performance because I wanted to show Anna, my wife, but was told it was the final performance.

“It then occurred to me that I knew quite a few people I thought might like it, so I asked if they might be willing to do another performance if I could get enough people to come along. Thankfully, Samantha and Julie agreed to do one more final final performance as a fund-raiser for HAODS and the mayor’s charities.”

Tickets for next Saturday’s performance of Effie’s Burning are £10 — with £5 from the sale of each being donated to Gillotts School, Henley Music School and the Bluebells community club, which provides respite care for dementia sufferers.

Cllr Lambert added: “The first thing that struck me about the play itself was the quality of the performances and the unusual setting when the play began.

“One character’s backstory is revealed slowly as the play progresses. The other character battles present-day insecurities and the play centres on the relationship that forms between the two.

“I wouldn’t like to say much more than that for fear of spoilers — though I am looking forward to my second viewing. Samantha and Julie have been rehearsing weekly and believe this final performance will be even better than the last final performance. How that is possible, I don’t know — they’ve already won several awards, including a best actress!”

For her part, Julie is looking forward to stepping back into Effie’s shoes — or hospital slippers — one last time.

“It’s being performed at the Studio, which is perfect for this type of production because it’s a very intimate insight into the character.

“As the story unfolds, you get to see that although she’s vulnerable she is empowering herself — and she also empowers this little feeble doctor, you know? The play is about women and power, really.

“Effie’s got a mental age of 10 but she’s quite powerful and sort of knows what she wants. It unfolds carefully, though — she unwittingly empowers herself and it’s left up to you as to whether it was done on purpose.”

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start on the night. The performance will be followed by a chance to mingle with the actors and production team, with the bar remaining open until 10.30pm and stocking Lovibonds beer for the occasion.

“It was the mayor’s suggestion,” adds Julie, “and it’s a great idea — it’s good to support local businesses! Tickets are going reasonably well but it is still early days. The bar will be open beforehand and afterwards for socialising and we’ll come down and people can chat and look at everything to do with the production.”

For more information and to book tickets for Effie’s Burning, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/

henleyoperatic