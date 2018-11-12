Monday, 12 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jane gets an airing

Jane gets an airing

A THEATRE company that has previously staged Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is bringing her sister Charlotte’s masterpiece Jane Eyre to the Kenton Theatre tonight (Friday).

Hotbuckle Productions have also adapted works by Jane Austen, Charles Dickens and Thomas Hardy.

Jane Eyre starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 with concessions £12 from (01491) 575698 or via www.kentontheatre.co.uk

On Sunday the New Street theatre is the venue for a production of How to Hide a Lion. Next Friday is “Comedy at the Kenton”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33