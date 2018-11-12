Jane gets an airing

A THEATRE company that has previously staged Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is bringing her sister Charlotte’s masterpiece Jane Eyre to the Kenton Theatre tonight (Friday).

Hotbuckle Productions have also adapted works by Jane Austen, Charles Dickens and Thomas Hardy.

Jane Eyre starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 with concessions £12 from (01491) 575698 or via www.kentontheatre.co.uk

On Sunday the New Street theatre is the venue for a production of How to Hide a Lion. Next Friday is “Comedy at the Kenton”.