Jane gets an airing

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
A THEATRE company that has previously staged Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is bringing her sister Charlotte’s masterpiece Jane Eyre to the Kenton Theatre tonight (Friday).
Hotbuckle Productions have also adapted works by Jane Austen, Charles Dickens and Thomas Hardy.
Jane Eyre starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 with concessions £12 from (01491) 575698 or via www.kentontheatre.co.uk
On Sunday the New Street theatre is the venue for a production of How to Hide a Lion. Next Friday is “Comedy at the Kenton”.
12 November 2018
More News:
Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Campaigner spreads quiet fireworks message on TV
THE woman who inspired the Henley Standard’s Ban ... [more]
Children’s centre at capacity for traditional and quiet fireworks displays
DOZENS of families attended the annual fireworks ... [more]
Halloween open garden raises £1,200 for boy’s cancer treatment
A COUPLE raised more than £1,200 for a boy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say