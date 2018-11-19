Python musical’s an unforgettable knight

AND now for something completely different...

Spamalot, the Tony Award-winning musical “lovingly ripped off” from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, is coming to the Desborough Theatre in Maidenhead Town Hall next week.

Maidenhead Operatic Society is staging the show at the Park Street venue from Wednesday (November 21) to Saturday, November 24.

Packed with classic Pythonesque humour, Spamalot is written by Eric Idle with music by John Du Prez and features the classic song Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, which reached number three in the UK singles chart in 1991 and even featured in the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

A spokesman for Maidenhead Operatic Society said: “Join King Arthur and his knights of the round table as they head off on a quest to find the holy grail. With a little help from the lady of the lake, her glamorous assistants and several coconuts they manage to fend off killer rabbits, the Knights Who Say Ni and some very rude French people. Spamalot is even funnier than a hovercraft full of eels, so we can promise you a knight to remember!”

Showtime is 7.30pm each night, and there is a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Adult tickets are £16 for the matinee and the Wednesday and Thursday nights and £17 on the Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets for under-16s are £10 for all performances.

For more information and to book, call the box office on 01628 671589 or visit www.mos-uk.org or www.ticketsource.co.uk

There is a £1 per ticket discount on full price tickets for groups of 10 or more, paid in advance of show week.