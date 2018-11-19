Lion’s visit is the latest Saturday event at library

AS all keen readers know, you should never judge a book by its cover.

Nor should you judge a lion by its roar — as youngsters at Watlington Library are about to discover.

The 11.30am visit of the “Library Lion” tomorrow morning is the latest in an ongoing series of Saturday events organised by the library’s Friends group.

Based on the bestselling children’s book of the same name by Michelle Knudsen and Kevin Hawkes, the lion’s visit will take the form of a fun, interactive performance by theatre group Untied Artists.

Miss Merriweather, the head librarian, is very particular about rules. No running allowed. And you must be quiet. But when a lion comes to the library one day, no one is sure what to do. There aren’t any rules about lions in the library.

As it turns out, this lion seems very well suited to library visiting. His big feet are quiet on the library floor. He makes a comfy backrest for the children at story time. And he never roars in the library, at least not any more.

But when something terrible happens, the lion quickly comes to the rescue in the only way he knows how.

Entry to the 50-minute performance is free but spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. According to Untied Artists, the show is ideally suited to four- to seven-year-olds and their parents.

Friends chairman Anna Tilley said that following the lion’s visit the next event will be on December 1, when the library hosts a story trail from 9am to 1pm to coincide with the Watlington Christmas Fair.

Then at 2pm on Saturday, January 19, Winnie the Witch creator Korky Paul will be holding a children’s illustration workshop. This will be a ticketed event, with prices still to be confirmed.

In the meantime, the library is hosting an exhibition of photographs of “Oxfordshire Landscapes” by Ruth E Morris, an award-winning member of the Guild of Photographers, that runs until Christmas Eve.

For more information, including opening times, go to www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/

watlingtonlibrary