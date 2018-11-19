Comics are up and coming to the Kenton

COMEDY is returning to the Kenton Theatre tonight (Friday), with three top stand-ups lined up. A spokesman for the New Street venue said: “Pierre Novellie is one of the best up and coming comedians in the UK. A regular correspondent in BBC Two’s The Mash Report hosted by Nish Kumar, he also performed on the most recent series of Stand Up Central on Comedy Central. Julian Deane has been wowing audiences across the country with his genius for punchlines and perfect delivery and was recently seen performing on The Russell Howard Hour on Sky One. Annie McGrath is a comedy writer and performer who has written and appeared on ITV2’s @elevenish, Channel 4’s Girls Go Trolling and Sky Sports’ Soccer AM.” The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £11. To book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk