Ghoulish goings-on are all in a very good cause

THE members of a Henley-based theatre production company are extending “A Warning to the Curious” even as they invite theatregoers to join them in the company of MR James, Edgar Allan Poe, HP Lovecraft and other masters of the ghost story next weekend.

Recent years have seen Jeux d’Esprit establish a late-November tradition of staging productions focusing on the magic of light and sound in the King’s Arms Barn situated at the Market Square end of the the King’s Road car park.

The group — whose name literally translates as “spirit games” — will be back at the venue from next Friday (November 23) to Sunday, November 25. Performance times are 5pm and 7.30pm on the Friday and Saturday and 5pm on the Sunday.

As in previous years, admission — including a glass of wine — is free, but booking is essential as places are limited. A collection will be taken at the end of each performance in aid of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children.

Recalling the progress of the group’s fund-raising efforts to date, Jeux d’Esprit spokesman Jill Richardson said: “Our first show took just £200, the next exceeded £600 and last year we managed £1,995. Our target this year has to be over £2,000 and we can do it with your help.”

Owing to the spooky subject matter, the show is not suitable for children under nine years old.

Jeux d’Esprit member Steffen Collings is among those closely involved in putting together this year’s production. Below, in his own words, he explains what audiences can expect from A Warning to the Curious...

“Now is the time of year when our thoughts turn inward, when sunlight becomes twilight and the shadows thicken. We mourn the loss of summer; we brace ourselves for the coming winter. We are at the turning point, and through this rending in the fabric of the year comes rushing in… what?

Fears, dreams, the power of story. A willingness to concede that, as Hamlet says, ‘There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.’ We make light of these unsettling thoughts with Halloween — that shrill, strange American import — but let’s face it, we’re convincing no-one.

Halloween is a trickster and the final trick is played on us — we yell ‘Yah-boo!’ at the dark but are left alone with whatever crawls towards us out of the shadows.

“But all is not lost. Jeux d’Esprit has created a wonderfully quirky evening called A Warning to the Curious where we can gather together in (relative) safety under the reassuringly ancient beams of the King’s Arms Barn (mind your head). Here we will sip wine, huddle up, and like our forbears around the fireside, bravely enter the realm of... well, you’ll have to find out.

“Suffice to say it is described as ‘a son et lumière for the witching hour’. Those of nervous disposition should peep between their fingers. Despite the trepidation, there is no denying a frisson of fun, which Virginia Woolf understood when she noted ‘the strange human craving for the pleasure of feeling afraid’.

“A Warning to the Curious is indeed just that — a warning. Yes, our curiosity will compel us to gaze into the light and shadow, to listen to the sounds as they play around us, but as in the fairytales we must not stray from the path… if we do, well, we’ll end up like the hapless victim in MR James’s Number 13.

“His scholarly arrogance, his thirst to discover the logic behind the legend, drives him on to experience such horrors that change his life forever. Here we have ghosts who are relentless in their pursuit of a perceived injustice, or simply for being disturbed.

“Motivated by malice, nothing will stop them — not time nor distance. You can run, you can let the years pass, but you cannot escape. James’s ghosts are politically incorrect. They do not forgive any more than they float through walls. They are not ‘trapped energy’ from a past experience, they have no time for any of that.

“Strangely, their nearest visual expression is Japanese horror, in which black-haired figures come crawling out of televisions (or in Number 13’s case, hotel bedrooms). They are lithe, powerful, horrible. Brrrrr. Bring your teddy bear.

“To satisfy your curiosity still further there are poems by Rilke (The Black Cat), whose last verse lashes out with a razor-sharp claw, and Anne Sexton’s The Earth Worm, blindly feeding in the black, dank soil... but on what? And of course Edgar Allen Poe’s classic The Raven — all macabre literary evenings have to include The Raven, with its rhyme that spins a web around your soul.

“By this stage we’ll all be jabbering in our seats, so the mischievous folk at Jeux d’Esprit have taken pity and included Robert Frost’s beautiful and funny poem about an American Midwest farmer contemplating the heavens. His is a noble curiosity — it raises him above his mocking neighbours. No ghouls there. Not, that is, until we come to HP Lovecraft’s bizarre tale of The Horrible Old Man, which gives us the final twist in this unearthly show of shivers.

“You have been warned.”

• To reserve seats for A Warning to the Curious, call Jill Richardson on (01491) 413384 or email jillr@thamesinternet.com