Singer’s Biblical ambition

CAVERSHAM-based band Alan Clayson and the Argonauts are playing a concert to promote their new single next Saturday (November 30).

The show at Newbury’s Arlington Arts Centre is the fourth and final date in a mini-tour that has so far taken in venues in Bristol, Walthamstow and Swindon.

Young England is the first single from the band’s acclaimed 2017 album This Cannot Go On...

Looking ahead to next Saturday, Mr Clayson said: “It is difficult to explain to the uninitiated quite what to expect but, for the faithful, each of these showcases will be more pivotal an event than Pink Floyd at Live 8, possibly on the scale of Moses reappearing before the Israelites from the clouded summit of Mount Sinai.”

In his other career as a journalist and author, Mr Clayson has written books on all four Beatles and is currently working on the authorised biography of Frank Zappa.

Tickets are priced £14 and doors open at 7pm. To book, call the box office on 01635 244246 or visit www.arlingtonarts.co.uk