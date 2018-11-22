Ibsen’s play was no problem

A Doll’s House | Wargrave Theatre Workshop | Woodclyffe Hall, Wargrave | Saturday, October 27

JOY HAYNES is a courageous lady. Few amateur companies would be prepared to tackle one of Ibsen’s “problem plays”, but Wargrave Theatre Workshop under her direction proved once again how exceptional they are.

I was both surprised and beguiled by the set — cosy, reassuring, a happy home decked out for Christmas. A box set is rare these days, but perfectly in period with the play. Another masterpiece by Sheila Williams. The costumes, likewise, were refreshingly genuine. I loved Ivor’s knickerbockers and Torvald’s scarlet lined evening cloak.

But this seemingly secure setting only makes the central dilemma and its eventual resolution even more shocking.

Nora Helmer (Emmajane Hughes) would have everyone believe that she has the perfect life — good looks, a devoted husband, three enchanting children, even the promise of financial security at last. Only, as we gradually discover, it’s not the life she wants.

The whole edifice is jeopardised by the revelation of a well-meaning financial enterprise early in their married life. Her reckless recourse to usury and forgery comes back to haunt her.

Her overbearing husband (Graham Wheal) prides himself on being “unimpeachable”. For him there can be no hint of scandal, no risk of blackmail.

While today’s audiences are repelled by his arrogant egotism, it is perhaps important to remember the conventions of the late 19th century. A wife was expected to be a pretty ornament, an enviable possession, the grateful recipient of his condescending forgiveness.

Graham’s performance got better and better as the evening went on, culminating in a masterly final scene.

We watch Nora gradually being transformed from a flighty, seductive “doll” into a feisty almost strident feminist, desperate to be taken seriously. Rarely offstage, she is the mainspring of the action, she is the play.

The part is a huge challenge for any actor, and Emmajane rose to it magnificently. We saw her vacillating between her obligations as a wife and mother and her yearnings as a human being. Was it churlish to have anticipated a more frenzied abandon as she danced the Tarantella?

The entire cast had worked really hard on this difficult play, teasing out their respective characters’ backstories.

I enjoyed the ultimately tender relationship between Christina (Linda Daman) and Nils (Clive Dow), particularly the way each warmed and humanised the other. Dr Rank (Joe Haynes) came across well as an interesting blend of sadness and sophistication, while Celia Reinbolt’s Anna doted beautifully on the pretty lady she had served from childhood.

Of course, there is that famous “curtain moment” as Nora abandons husband, home and children — radical stuff for 1878.

To quote George Bernard Shaw: “The slam of the door behind her is more momentous than the cannon of Waterloo or Sedan. There is the end of the old order.”

That slam is echoing to this day. Thank you, Wargrave Theatre Workshop for letting us peep behind that curtain, and bravo!

Patsy Roynon