Join opera singers for a festive concert

CHARITIES Age Unlimited and Opera Prelude are inviting elderly residents of Henley and surrounding villages to join them as guests for their “See Golden Days” Christmas concert and tea on Sunday (November 25).

The free event takes place from 2.30pm at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley.

A spokesman for Opera Prelude, which is based in Fawley, said: “Thanks to the generosity of Age Unlimited, our young singers have been presenting free afternoon concert programmes in residential care homes across the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea since 2016.

“After each performance, over a cup of tea, they share in their audience’s stories and memories about what music has meant to them in their lives, strengthening intergenerational connections within the community and bringing about a closer bond between residents in care facilities.”

Christ Church Centre manager Vanessa Bird said: “We are delighted to be hosting this event as it is the first time that Opera Prelude have performed their free admission tea concert outside of London.

“Please let us know in advance if you would like to join us so we can ensure there is enough cake for everyone!”

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to RSVP by calling Christ Church on (01491) 577733 or Opera Prelude on 0207 183 7323.

n THE latest in Opera Prelude’s monthly series of lecture-recitals at the Christ Church Centre takes place next Friday (November 30) from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Director Rebecca Hanbury will be joined by mezzo-soprano Amy Lyddon for a discussion of the limits of metaphor in opera. Tickets are £30. To book, visit www.operaprelude.com