Isherwood musical is Christmas show

ACCLAIMED as one of the greatest Broadway musicals of all time, Cabaret was subsequently made into an Academy Award-winning film starring Liza Minnelli.

Now the stage version is making a comeback thanks to staff and students at The Henley College.

Set in Thirties Berlin, with the Nazi Party growing into a mass movement, the 1966 musical has been chosen as the college’s Christmas show.

Director Neil McCurley said: “With the far right and authoritarian governments on the rise all over the world, Cabaret seemed the perfect choice for this year’s production.

“Hopefully it will be both thought-provoking because of its politics and entertaining because of its great musical score and dark humour.”

Adapted from Christopher Isherwood’s 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin, the musical is set mainly in the seedy Kit Kat Klub and revolves around the young American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with the English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

A subplot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor.

Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub, with the club serving as a metaphor for ominous political developments in Germany’s Weimar Republic.

Sharing the role of the MC in the Henley College production are Sam Burton-Harris and Oscar Hogg-Gomez.

Cabaret is playing from Wednesday, December 12, to Saturday, December 15, at Rotherfield Hall on the college’s Rotherfield campus off Paradise Road.

All tickets are £10, including refreshments, from The Henley College reception or by calling (01491) 579988.

Drinks will be served from 7pm, with showtime at 7.30pm each night.