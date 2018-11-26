Kenton show guarantees town a ‘White Christmas’

WE’RE still only three-quarters of the way through November, but Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society chairman Samantha Riley is already dreaming of a White Christmas.

That’s because HAODS are busy rehearsing for their latest production at the Kenton Theatre — the stage musical adaptation of the smash-hit 1954 film starring Bing Crosby and featuring 17 classic songs by Irving Berlin, including Blue Skies, I Love a Piano and How Deep is the Ocean.

The musical’s title song, of course, was written a full 12 years before the film appeared. Sung by Crosby, it became the best-selling single of all time, with estimated sales of more than 100 million worldwide.

Berlin, who often stayed up all night writing, knew he had a hit on his hands. Legend has it that when his secretary reported for work the next morning, he told her: “Grab your pen and take down this song — I just wrote the best song I’ve ever written. Heck, I just wrote the best song that anybody’s ever written!”

With a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, White Christmas the musical was first staged in St Louis, Missouri, in 2000. It later toured the States, Canada and the UK before transferring to Broadway in 2009 and the West End in 2014.

The show is now coming to the Kenton from Wednesday, December 5, to Saturday, December 8. Evening performances are at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm matinée on the Saturday.

HAODS chairman Sam said: “I’m playing a role that wasn’t in the film, I don’t think. I’m playing a girl called Rhoda.

“There are two friends called Rita and Rhoda — they’re not really pivotal to the story at all, it’s a very small part. They don’t have any songs or anything — they’re very silly parts. They wear really daft costumes.

“I’m pretty sure they weren’t in the film — I think they were added to the musical to boost the number of female characters. Because you know what these musicals are like — they like to have as many little character roles as they possibly can.”

Directed by Jennifer Scott, the HAODS production of White Christmas has a cast of 30, who have been rehearsing the show since September.

“It’s like all musicals, it’s a love story!” laughs Sam. “It’s got that iconic song, obviously, and it’s got lots of other iconic songs in it as well. It’s beautiful, it’s a lovely musical — it’s funny, it’s sad, it’s uplifting. It’s just really nice and I’m really enjoying working on it.”

She added: “You’ve basically got the four main characters. Bob Wallace and Phil Davis are entertainers who have served in the Second World War. They go on The Ed Sullivan Show and they meet these two girls, these sisters called Judy and Betty Haynes.

“Bob and Phil are meant to be going to Florida for the winter but Judy and Betty have been booked in Vermont. Phil takes a liking to one of the girls so they decide to change course and follow them to Vermont.

“So they get on this train to go to Vermont and there’s a big song called Snow which has everybody — the whole cast, pretty much — in it.

“And basically Vermont, which is meant to be snowy, has got a heatwave for the holidays — there’s no snow forecast! And when they get to Vermont, Bob and Phil realise that the guy who owns the hotel that they’re performing in is their old general from the army!

“The bank are about to foreclose on him because he’s made no money and the fact that it’s really hot means no one’s coming to the hotel because they want snow and there’s no snow there.

“So Bob and Phil decide to help him by putting on this big Christmas show and inviting all their old buddies from the army.

“You’ve got lots of singing, lots of dancing, there’s lots of big chorus numbers where everybody’s in it, so it’s just a really nice feel-good show.”

If things didn’t sound Christmassy enough already, there are also going to be some special effects.

“We’re going to have snow!” laughs Sam. “Well, it’s Christmas, isn’t it? You’ve got to have snow.

“I’m not quite sure how we’re doing our snow. We were talking about doing it by an illusion with lighting rather than actual snow snow, because snow gets wet and then becomes dangerous when you’re dancing on it!”

Happily, the highly experienced creative team behind the production are able to take such decisions comfortably in their stride. “Jennifer the director has directed for Reading and she’s directed for Maidenhead,” said Sam. “So she’s brought a lot of people with her. Most of them have performed at the Kenton before but through different drama societies, so they don’t all have to be members of HAODS.

“It’s different for different shows. Some shows it’s very heavy on HAODS members, other shows it’s not. For this one there’s probably only about four of us that are what I would call HAODS regulars.

“When I first joined HAODS, which was eight years ago, people tended to stick to the same society and they did whatever show came up. Now people move — they go where the shows are that they want to do. So you’ve got to make sure that you pick really good shows, well known shows, and we’ve realised that — you’ve got to pick stuff that’s really well known, otherwise you don’t get the cast and also you don’t then get the audience.”

Fortunately, Sam says tickets for White Christmas are already selling well. “We’ve sold almost 50 per cent already, so that’s how iconic this show is. I think it was 46 per cent of tickets sold as of yesterday. But I think it’s just because of the show and the fact that it’s on in December — just a mixture of all that and the fact that it’s a very family-orientated show.”

