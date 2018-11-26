Observational comic’s still seeing how it goes

SHE survived taking part in the first series of the much-mocked ITV reality show Survivor, going on to become a regular on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

Zoe Lyons was nearly 30 by the time she dipped her toe into the world of stand-up comedy, but since winning the 2004 Funny Women Awards she hasn’t looked back.

Tonight (Friday) she brings her new touring show Entry Level Human to Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead.

A four-night run at London’s Soho Theatre at the start of February will be followed by an appearance at Reading’s South Street Arts Centre on Saturday, February 9.

“I really love performing at arts centres,” says Zoe. “The people are brilliant and some of them are volunteers.”

Despite having graduated from York with a degree in psychology it seems that Zoe, 47, still regards herself as something of a beginner when it comes to the vexed business of “being human”.

“Psychology was perhaps a degree I was hardly likely to use,” she laughs. “But while I was at university I had great fun in the amateur dramatics society — it was a lot of students from the English course and me!

“From there I went to drama school, but never realised how hard it was to get a job as a jobbing actor. It was then I discovered stand-up comedy and saw a lot of it — including open mike nights where some of them bombed completely. So I thought I would give it a go! By the time I did, I was 29, so no way am I a sprinter career-wise.”

Did the listening and observation skills help? “I think they probably did, but I am a natural observer — I so love watching human behaviour. I have a well-honed nosiness.”

If you could be invisible for a day, is there somewhere you would love to go and just watch people? “Right now, I would love to go into the Houses of Parliament and the Prime Minister’s office. It intrigues me — there is Theresa May trying to get something through and agreed which at the beginning she was not in favour of, with the hyenas biting at her kitten heels that want the job she has. I can image her saying to herself, ‘I had a dream last night that I was Theresa May the Prime Minister.’ Then looking in the mirror with horror and saying, ‘It wasn’t a dream!’ I would so love to wonder what she does in that office on her own after a particularly torrid time.”

How easy does she find it to write observational comedy? “There is no way I can just sit down and write it out. I have discussed techniques with other comedians as to what they do. When I see something, I make a mental note of it, then write it down when I have a chance, though I may not use it for ages. Then when it comes to working on a set, it is a case of bullet points and working out the rhythm and shape to make sure it works. I try things out on new material nights, then it is a case of bullet points and the one thing I will maybe write is the segues between the different topics. This show is just four A4 pages of bullet points!”

What else can the audience expect from Entry Level Human? “I may well start with some topical issues, and then gently meander away from that and have a look at the failings of human endeavour and within that my own stupidity. I do tend to be quite self-deprecating.”

That’s something of a hallmark of us Brits, isn’t it? “I have been lucky enough to perform all over the world, like Australia, but the one place I have never performed is the United States. It would be interesting to see how they would react to my act, Americans are so brash and self-confident, would they relate to or understand someone who is self-deprecating?”

Zoe came fourth in the 2001 series of Survivor, so she clearly has “the eye of the tiger” — but how does she relax when she’s not working? “A recent discovery for me — I have taken up scuba-diving and usually take a couple of holidays a year to dive. The next one I have planned is in Mexico, when you are swimming around under water, enjoying the sights but also keeping an eye on the gauge to make sure you stay alive. All other thoughts and worries go out your head.”

Looking back on her comedy career so far, who have been the people who have influenced her? “The person who has inspired me is Jo Brand, I have been a stand-up comedian for 15 to 16 years and it has been a struggle at times. I have no idea what it was like for Jo when she first started, but she just put her head down and went for it and look where she is now.”

Tickets for tonight’s show at Norden Farm are priced £15. To book, call 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org. Tickets for the South Street Arts Centre in February are £17 from 0118 960 6060 or via www.readingarts.com

For a full list of tour dates, visit www.zoelyons.co.uk