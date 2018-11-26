Singer’s a panto hero for stepping in to play villain

SHOWBIZ veteran Anita Harris has stepped into the breach at the Theatre Royal, Windsor, this week — after agreeing to play dastardly panto villain the Rat Queen in Dick Whittington.

All together now... Boo! Hiss!

The Chase star Anne Hegerty had originally signed on to play the role in the all-star production, which opens today (Friday).

Then an offer to appear on the current series of I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! proved too much for the popular Chaser, aka The Governess, to resist.

But with the panto running until Sunday, January 6, at the Thames Street venue, fans of the 60-year-old quiz queen will still have a chance to enjoy her in the role from Tuesday, December 18 onwards.

Joining the cast until Sunday, December 16, is the singer and actress Marti Webb, who is playing Anita Harris’s original role of Fairy Bowbells.

Both stars have appeared at the Kenton Theatre in recent times, with Ms Harris joining her friend Vince Hill at his farewell concert back in September.

Radio presenter and Mill Lane resident Mike Read is another familiar face in the cast, alongside TV favourites Stephen Blakely and Basil Brush.

A spokesman for the Theatre Royal, which is celebrating 80 years of Windsor pantos, said: “Whilst apologising for any inconvenience caused by Anne’s schedule change, which was completely out of the theatre’s hands, in true theatrical tradition the show must go on! So everyone at the Theatre Royal wishes Anne a safe and speedy trip back from the dreaded jungle and looks forward to her thrilling Windsor audiences soon.”

Tickets start at £18, with reduced-price family tickets on offer until Saturday, December 1 — though these are only available by calling the box office on 01753 853888.

A relaxed performance of the show is scheduled for Tuesday (November 27) at noon.

For more information and to book, visit the theatre online at www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk