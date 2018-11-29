Blood’s thicker than water but politics have dated

Blood Brothers | New Theatre Oxford | Monday, November 26

YOU know you have a hit when there’s a near unanimous standing ovation and the cast is called back for five encores. That’s how the adoring audience reacted to Blood Brothers so it will probably go over very well at the New Theatre. Your reviewer, however, remained seated — nothing against the performances, but I thought this was an overlong and simplistic show with too much music.

I saw this same piece at the same theatre 20 years ago and loved it — so what’s happened since? Perhaps it’s too overwrought, with sentiment ladled on in bucketloads. Perhaps the message of doom is hammered home ceaselessly from the very beginning leaving us in no doubt that the joy of the present means pain in the future. And perhaps the world has changed beyond recognition in that time!

It takes three hours including the interval to tell this story of twins split apart after birth and losing 40 minutes would make it a sharper piece altogether. Even then it shows signs of age.

Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers originated from 1983, when the hard left Militant ruled Liverpool. It was a time when all bosses were deemed bad, the middle class were ponces and the workers were the downtrodden salt of the earth forever denied a decent stake.

Russell was channelling those black and white politics through his work and the message clunks in its naïveté. When he’s writing about human beings he’s good — love, challenge, all kinds of affection and attachment come easily. But the politics are like a Jack and Jill guide for nursery school.

There’s no denying Russell’s skill and versatility — all the songs and dialogue come from him — but I struggle to name more than one memorable tune. The performers make up for this as much as they can through utterly committed singing, acting and movement.

The message underlying this piece is that you need close to divine intervention to get out from under — and that’s what happens with twin brother Edward a few days after he and Mickey are born. Edward is given away to a well-to-do middle class family while Mickey grows up with his mother in a Liverpool slum. Think Moses being found in the bullrushes.

But they are still twins and find each other despite attempts to prevent that. It hardly needs saying that while one is living hand to mouth, the other is wallowing in opulence. Things have moved on since Blood Brothers premiered 35 years ago. The solid working class jobs that underpinned Liverpool and everywhere else have largely gone, so this is more social history now than social commentary. But if you can put all that to one side and you enjoy a good manipulative weep, then Blood Brothers is at the New Theatre until Saturday.

Mike Rowbottom