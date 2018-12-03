Moomins’ ignorance is blissful

The Fir Tree | Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Maidenhead | Saturday, November 24

BASED on Tove Jansson’s beloved tales from Moominvalley, The Fir Tree is a must-see for families looking for a great festive activity for their children.

The show captures the true spirit of Christmas, communicating the importance of spending the holiday season with family and friends.

We join the Moomin family as they are disturbed from their hibernation and wake up just in time for Christmas. Not happening to know who or what Christmas is, Moomintroll, Moominpappa and Moominmamma hurriedly prepare for its arrival.

The live puppetry and music are exceptionally delivered by the show’s creative team. The vocals by Karina Garnett as Moominmamma, Jonathan Storey as Moominpappa and Ceri Ashcroft as Moomintroll had the audience mesmerised.

The puppetry especially is of very high standard, bringing the Moomin world to life. The comedy is also exceptionally funny and continuously had the children in fits of laughter.

The innocent story teaches children to value the time they spend with family and friends over the festive season.

Working together in order to create an enjoyable Christmas for everyone is a key message the show impressively delivers.

The Moomins gift their hard work to the Woodies of Moominvalley, encouraging selfless actions and the show closes with the Moomins wishing everyone a happy Christmas.

The Fir Tree is a show that reminders the audience to practice love, friendship and virtue this Christmas.

Make that a must-see for everyone.

Until December 30.

Laren Tayyip