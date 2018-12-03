Panto stars are making light work of switch-on

THE stars of this year’s Kenton Theatre pantomime will be out on the town this weekend to help promote the show — starting tonight (Friday).

Dick Whittington is running for 24 performances at the New Street venue from Saturday, December 15, to Saturday, December 29.

Produced by the same Immersion Theatre team behind last year’s smash-hit panto Robin Hood, the show went on sale back in February with a total of 5,784 seats up for grabs over the 15-day run.

James Tobias Clifford, who last year stole the show as the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham, is delighted to be returning to the Kenton. This time around he is playing Timmy the Tom Cat, the faithful sidekick of Dick Whittington, who is played by Sam Peggs. Together they must outwit Kieran Parrott’s nefarious King Rat.

James said: “I’m very happy with this script — I think it’s one of my strongest yet. It’s packed full of local references and is particularly Henley-centric. As with last year’s pantomime, we’re incorporating a number of traditional set-pieces but are putting our own twist on them, so I really think this year is going to exceed Henley’s expectations.”

At 7pm tonight, members of the cast will be helping switch on Henley’s Christmas tree lights in Market Place — before and after which they will be helping Santa at his Kenton grotto. Then at noon on Sunday they will be making a “Meet the Cast” appearance at the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street.

For tickets and times, visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk