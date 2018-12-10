Your print-out-and-keep guide to all the Christmas and New Year shows

In order of their start date, here is a selection of Christmas shows and pantomimes stretching into the New Year. If you know of any others, or have a show you would like to see included, please email features editor Matthew Wilson at mwilson@henleystandard.co.uk

November 15 to January 5 — Robin Hood, The Watermill, Bagnor. Tickets: £12 to £23 (November 15 to December 13), £13 to £25 (December 15 to January 5), schools £9. Box office: 01635 46044 and www.watermill.org.uk

November 20 to December 30 — The Fir Tree, Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Maidenhead. Tickets: £13.50 (concessions available). Box office: 01628 78899 and www.nordenfarm.org

November 23 to January 6 — Dick Whittington and His Cat, Oxford Playhouse. Ticket prices vary by performance. Box office: 01865 305305 and www.oxfordplayhouse.com

November 23 to January 6 — Dick Whittington, Theatre Royal Windsor. Tickets from £18. Box office: 01753 853888, www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

November 30 to January 5 — Dick Whittington and His Cat, South Hill Park, Bracknell. Ticket prices vary by performance. Box office: 01344 484123 and www.southhillpark.org.uk

December 1 to January 5 — Peter Pan, The North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford. Tickets: £13.50 to £32. Box office: 01865 319450 and www.thenorthwall.com

December 6 to January 5 — Alby the Penguin Saves Christmas, Burton Taylor Studio, Oxford. Ticket prices vary by performance. Box office: 01865 305305 and www.oxfordplayhouse.com

December 7 to 30 — The Pied Piper, Cornerstone, Didcot. Tickets: adult £15, concessions £13.50, members £12, family £50. Box office: 01235 515144 and www.cornerstone-arts.org

December 7 to 30 — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Wycombe Swan. Ticket prices vary by

performance. Box office: 01494 512000 and www.wycombeswan.co.uk

December 8 to January 6 — Aladdin, Hexagon, Reading. Ticket prices vary by performance. Box office: 0118 960 6060 and www.readingarts.com

December 10 to 30 — A Christmas Carol, South Street Arts Centre, Reading. Adults £22, under-16s £18. Box office: www.readingarts.com and 0118 960 6060. See also: www.readingbetweenthelines.co.uk

December 11 to 15 — Nativity! The Musical, New Theatre Oxford. Tickets from £16.65 to £69.90. Box office: 0844 871 3020 and www.atgtickets.com

December 15 to 23 — Winnie and Wilbur: A Christmas Adventure, Jacqueline du Pré Music Building, St Hilda’s College, Oxford. Tickets £9 to £10. Box office: www.ticketsoxford.com and 01865 305305. See also: www.st-hildas.ox.ac.uk

December 15 to 29 — Dick Whittington, Kenton Theatre, Henley. Tickets: adult £22, child £16,

concessions £20, family £69. Box office: (01491) 575698 and www.kentontheatre.co.uk

December 18 to 30 — Reading Rep Theatre presents A New Coat for Christmas at The Studio, Reading College. Tickets: general admission £10, family £30. Box office: www.tickettailor.com. See also: www.readingrep.com/a-new-coat-for-christmas

December 18 to January 6 — Jersey Boys, New Theatre Oxford. Tickets from £20 to £71. Box office: 0844 871 3020 and www.atgtickets.com

December 31 to January 5 — Henley Children’s Theatre presents Aladdin at the Kenton Theatre, Henley. Tickets: adult £12, senior/child £8.50. Box office: www.kentontheatre.co.uk and (01491) 575698. See also: www.henleychildrenstheatre.co.uk

January 17 to 19 — Twyford and Ruscombe Theatre Group presents Cinderella, Loddon Hall, Twyford. Tickets: £7 to £10. Box office: 0118 328 2825 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/twyrusdrama. See also: www.twyrusdrama.org.uk

January 18 to February 2 — The Sinodun Players present Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves at the Corn Exchange, Wallingford. Ticket prices vary by

performance. Box office: (01491) 825000 and www.cornexchange.org.uk

January 23 to 27 — Wargrave Theatre

Workshop presents Hansel and Gretel at the

Woodclyffe Hall. Box office: 0333 666 4466 and www.ticketsource.co.uk/wargravetheatre. See also: www.wargravetheatre.co.uk

January 24 to 26 — The Shiplake and Dunsden Dramatic Organisation (SHADDO) presents

Merlin — the Spellbinding Panto by Limelight Scripts at Shiplake Memorial Hall. Tickets will be on sale after Christmas from Shiplake Corner Shop and Binfield Heath Stores. See also: www.shaddo.uk and www.limelightscripts.co.uk

January 26 to February 3 — Woodcote Amateur Dramatic Society presents Cinderella by David Swan at Woodcote village hall. Box office: (01491) 680573 or email wadsboxoffice@gmail.com. Please note: performances are on Saturdays and Sundays only. See also: www.woodcotedrama.co.uk