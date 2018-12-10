Go on, put panto ‘Behind you!’

Robin Hood | The Watermill, Bagnor | Saturday, December 1

THE Watermill Theatre at Bagnor is acclaimed for its Christmas shows for children that are generally speaking as far removed from the traditional panto as you can get.

This year’s, Robin Hood, by the acclaimed performer and children’s writer Laura Dockrill, introduces something of a halfway house that is so superbly written that it is obvious its author is someone who can really get into the mind of a child.

The main nod to the original legendary Robin Hood comes in the opening scene, where Robin (Georgia Bruce) and Little John (Daniel Copeland) rob a stagecoach.

But it seems the charming and engaging Robin is more interested in keeping the swag than passing it on to the poor, giving us a clue that in this superbly well-told tale there will be messages of morality and behaviour that will instruct, as well as royally entertain, the young and not-so-young members of the audience.

Little John’s message that all baked beans are much the same, even though they have different brands on the tin, was a memorable example, with its implied message of education about race and ethnicity. But we were not here to be educated, so the messages were with a light touch and almost eclipsed by the sheer brilliance of the hilarious entertainment under the excellent direction of Laura Keefe.

Bruce’s delightful Robin had the perfect foil in the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham, who exchanged insults with both cast and audience in an inspired performance by Leander Deeny.

His energetic villainy brought cheers and boos in equal force from an audience who lapped up his performance with great delight. A real tour de force.

Musical director Ned Rudkins-Stow (who also doubled as Will Scarlet and the carriage driver) provided atmospheric background music and catchy songs that were excellently put across by the talented cast, all acted out in a beautifully wintry forest set by Frankie Bradshaw, who was also responsible for the most amazing and effective river, full of assorted fish and a very cheeky mermaid.

Robin and Maid Marian (Stephanie Hockley) have an interesting on-off relationship during the plot, but needless to say all turns out well in the end and Robin, despite her flaws, ends up the hero and we are led to believe the sheriff also eventually learns to improve his ways.

This is an excellent production that is sure to entertain — provided you are prepared to remember what it is like to be young.

The humour is excellent, but from a child’s perspective — and who wouldn’t want to be like a child at Christmas?

Highly recommended, both by myself and my nine-year-old companion, who thought it was the best show he had ever seen.

Robin Hood is booking until Saturday, January 5. For tickets call the box office on 01635 46044 or visit www.watermill.org.uk

Mary Scriven