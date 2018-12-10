Christmas landmark’s return packs a punch after 10-year gap

ONE of Wallingford’s great Christmas traditions returns to the Corn Exchange in the town after a break of 10 years this week.

Punchbowl is a two-hour celebration of the season in humour, songs and carols. It takes centre-stage at the Corn Exchange tomorrow night (Tuesday).

The Sinodun Players, who own and run the Corn Exchange, will be providing the the first half of the evening’s entertainment, then the Cholsey Silver Band will take over to play a selection of favourite carols.

Gloria Wright, chair of the Sinodun Players, says: “This is long overdue. A lot of us didn’t feel Christmas had started until we’d performed Punchbowl at the Corn Exchange. It’s a welcome return.

“It will be what it always was and which the town used to enjoy so much — a mixture of fun and tradition. We always like to have a smile on our face at the Corn Exchange and it’s Christmas, so that goes double.”

The fun includes An Abridged Christmas Carol from the society’s youth wing, Encore, silly songs from Pete Orton and Mike Rowbottom, a shortened Jack and the Beanstalk and then, more seriously, TS Eliot’s Return Of the Magi presented by Chris Harris.

For more information and to book tickets, call (01491) 825000 or visit www.cornexchange.org.uk