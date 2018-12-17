‘Relaxed’ pantomime

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
Monday, 17 December 2018
AN “relaxed” performance of Dick Whittington, this year’s pantomime at the Kenton Theatre in Henley, will be staged on Monday at 5.30pm.
The show has been altered to reduce anxiety and ensure a safe and enjoyable live theatre experience.
Paula Price-Davies, general manager of the New Street theatre, said: “There is a relaxed attitude to noise, the lights in the auditorium remain on low throughout the show, sudden loud noises are softened and audience members are free to leave and re-enter the auditorium at any point.”
She said this was part of a commitment to accessibility and to ensure everyone could enjoy the show.
Ticket prices have been reduced from £16 each to £10 and carers going free. For more information, call (01491) 575698.
17 December 2018
