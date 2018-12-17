Festive show has busy bill

MEGAN Henwood and Purdy are among a host of singers, songwriters and bands who will be lighting up the Kenton Theatre stage on Thursday night (December 20)

Billed as an evening of multiple musical delights, “Christmas at the Kenton” invites theatregoers to celebrate the festive season.

A spokesman for the New Street venue said: “This year we welcome Pure Fluke, an evolution of the ‘ukulele only’ approach that has now grown into a multi-instrument folk-style band playing vintage and modern tunes but still with a unique ukulele slant. Their eclectic set ranges from Thirties ballads, jive, rock and ska, right up to the present day.

“Award-winning singer-songwriter Megan Henwood

grew up in Henley and returns in support of her latest album, River, which draws on her experiences of living by the Thames. Her take on folk includes jazz and electronica influences and while she’s often described as Oxford’s Laura Marling she most definitely has a voice all her own.

“Amazing jazz singer BB Kean and her band are then joined by special guest Purdy for a couple of numbers. Purdy is a singer, songwriter and artist well known in Henley for running her monthly Pop Up Jazz Club behind the Kenton Theatre. She has toured with Jools Holland, played at the Royal Albert Hall, has popular residencies in London, performs music from her album Diamond in the Dust and is currently working on the next!

“Katie Moberly is another of Henley’s finest talents and is stirring up a buzz of excitement behind the scenes of the London jazz world in anticipation of her debut release.

“She has toured the UK, gracing the Pizza Express Jazz Club in Soho with a ‘sumptuous display of vocal talent’ as jazz singer for the award-winning Durham University Big Band, and delivered spine-tingling performances at the Shambala Festival’s Pink Flamingo Jazz Club.

“The Kenton is very excited to host a sneak preview of her new project in a trio with musicians from the Europe-wide sensation, Nubiyan Twist.

“A multi-instrumentalist, Katie also writes music for Henley-based Acorn Music Theatre Company and posts a snippet of a new song on social media every Sunday.”

Tickets are £12, with £1 from each going to blood cancer research charity Bloodwise. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk