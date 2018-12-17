Woe, wonder, and a touch of Wilde by the river

A FESTIVE performance influenced by Oscar Wilde is coming to Remenham next week, courtesy of the Acorn Music Theatre Company.

Following its sold-out summer production of Homer’s The Odyssey at White Pond Farm in Stonor, the group is staging two

hour-long “promenade performances” of A Wilde Christmas on Tuesday and Wednesday (December 18 and 19) in the garden of the Old School House, Remenham Churchyard and by the riverside.

A spokesman for the group said: “Acorn Music Theatre Company return to the cover of night to shine light in the winter darkness with music, tall tales and a few chilling thrills in their unique production of A Wilde Christmas — a series of stories and music with a ‘Wilde’ touch. The company will be weaving tales of woe and wonder, of proud princesses, naughty vampires and happy princes in this promenade production, loosely based around some of the tales of Oscar Wilde. With hot chocolate and mulled wine available, the audience are encouraged to wrap up warm and bring a torch.”

A Wilde Christmas starts at 7.30pm at the Old School House. Tickets are £8 and £5. For more information and to book, email acorn

musictheatre@gmail.com

n SHIPLAKE Church is the venue for a candlelit nativity and carol service tomorrow (Saturday) at 11am and 4pm. A spokesman said: “This will be a live nativity with Mary, Joseph and Jesus, with shepherds and wise men. Children are encouraged to come in costume and free mulled wine and mince pies will be serve after each event.”