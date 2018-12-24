Kenton’s rat out of hell is a proper show-stealer

Dick Whittington | Kenton Theatre | Monday, December 17

GIVEN that once upon a time, not so very long ago, Henley had an MP who went on to become Mayor of London, I had vaguely hoped room might have been found in this show for a Boris character — however thickly or thinly disguised.

Henley Children’s Theatre sneaked a “Baron Boris” into last year’s well-received production of Cinderella at the Kenton. So perhaps we could have had a “BoJo the Clown” this time around?

The problem, I suspect, is that thanks to the unfolding real-life circus that is Brexit, far too many people now regard the former Foreign Secretary as an extravagantly bewhiskered rat rather than a harmless figure of fun.

Each to their own, eh? For now, Henley has a splendidly ratty pantomime villain of its own to enjoy courtesy of Immersion Theatre’s take on Dick Whittington.

A small confession: your reviewer saw Monday night’s “relaxed” performance of the show rather than the full-on version. This meant, among other things, that I missed out on seeing King Rat’s rendition of “Rat Out of Hell”.

The song was apparently omitted because the combination of the music, special effects and Kieran Parrott’s portrayal of the dastardly villain were deemed to be “too scary”. A great shame, as I bow to no one in my love of Meatloaf and Jim Steinman, but the song features in every other performance of the show, which is booking until next Saturday (December 29).

As does Mr Parrott, who imbues his character with a delicious tang of malignancy worthy of George Osborne or even Peter Mandelson as he schemes to be voted Lord Mayor of London.

Dick Whittington is nothing if not the ultimate rags to riches tale and the show wastes no time in introducing us to its lovable cast of characters. First up on stage was Kimberley Ensor as Fairy Bowbells, who cast a benign spell over a delighted audience — one that was swiftly punctured by the arrival of the aforementioned villain of the piece to much booing and hissing.

Soon we are in the company of Timmy the Tom Cat, played by the show’s writer and Kenton favourite James Clifford.

He bumps into former Henley College student Richard aka Dick Whittington (Sam Peggs), who is heading to London to seek his fame and fortune, having heard that the city’s streets are paved with gold.

They aren’t, as it turns out, but there are a fair few Wispa Golds to be found in Cecily’s sweet shop. The dame, played by William Hazell, has a friend called Alice (Emilie Du Leslay), who soon catches Dick’s eye.

The Mayor of London, played by Jack Ballard, is one of Cecily’s regular customers and the two embark on a bawdy dialogue sprinkled with the names of various chocolate bars that is one of the cleverest and funniest scenes in the show. The audience were laughing out loud and even the actors were having to visibly fight back their own amusement in places.

The same thing happened to Alice/Emilie a few moments later — again in response to William Hazell’s brilliantly over the top performance as the Dame.

We may have missed out on our serving of Meatloaf, but Dick Whittington was none the less rich in musical highlights.

The songs that stood out for me were the opening “Footloose” and “It Must Be Love” — the Labi Siffre hit later made famous by Madness and wonderfully sung here by Alice/Emilie. I haven’t even seen the film yet, but I also enjoyed “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. But for sheer high camp excess, the Village People medley was the winner.

For the younger members of the audience, I suspect the interludes involving the hurling of sweets from the stage and the brandishing of water pistols might have been among the high points.

But what is indisputable is that this Dick Whittington is great fun for all the family. Bravo!

Matthew Wilson