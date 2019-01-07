Want to showcase your dance, comedy or drama? Apply now

PERFORMING artists and theatre companies are being invited to take part in this year’s Offbeat festival.

Now in its fourth year, the popular event aims to bring a mini Edinburgh Festival to Oxford each summer.

An innovative showcase of new work in dance, comedy and drama, this year’s festival is running from Tuesday, June 18, to Saturday, June 29.

A festival spokesman said most tickets would be priced £10 or less.

He added: “For the first time, six artists or companies will be supported by the festival to develop a show tour. This is an ideal opportunity for companies to receive bespoke support to build their artistic and production skills. Selected artists will receive valuable mentoring and advice from industry professionals, technical support, and the chance to be part of a network of artists, as well as have their work seen by venue programmers from across Oxfordshire and beyond.”

Applications to take part in Offbeat 2019 are now open. Oxford Playhouse and Arts at the Old Fire Station are inviting performers from across the country to apply, either to simply perform at the festival or to join the Supported Artists’ Scheme.

Brand new pieces of work and shows in their final work in progress stages, as well as debut tours of existing productions, will also be welcomed.

Old Fire Station director Jeremy Spafford said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Offbeat back for its fourth year and to be offering additional support to selected artists. This festival is all about helping fantastic creative people get their work seen and about introducing Oxford to some of the best contemporary work out there. Lucky Oxford.”

• For more information, visit www.offbeatoxford.

co.uk. The deadline for applications is January 31.