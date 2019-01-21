‘Turnip surprise’ on the menu for show

IT’S a plan so cunning you could brush your teeth with it — and you’ll probably need to, writes Matthew Wilson.

Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society has announced plans to stage a dinner theatre adaptation of one of the UK’s most enduringly popular sitcoms.

Based on the second series of the show originally broadcast in 1986, Blackadder is running from Wednesday, February 20, to Saturday, February 23, at the HAODS Studio in New Street.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The audience will enjoy a delicious Elizabethan banquet concocted from the finest turnips, dog and cat meat, accompanied by some very tasty rat droppings from the most trusted purveyors.

“The finest local ales and communion wines — stolen to special order by some of our most cunning serfs — will also be on sale.”

Located next door to the Kenton Theatre, the HAODS Studio will offer cabaret dining with six to a table. Dinner theatre tickets are £25 for adults and £20 for under-16s and include a three-course meal.

For more information and to book visit www.haods.org or www.ticketsource.co.uk