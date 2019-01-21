Arthurian panto will get everyone round the table

THREE nights of the Round Table are in store at Shiplake Memorial Hall next weekend — plus a Saturday matinée.

Shaddo, aka the Shiplake and Dunsden Dramatic Organisation, is staging Merlin — the Spellbinding Panto at the venue from Thursday (January 24).

The show runs until Saturday, with evening performances at 7.30pm and the matinée at 2.30pm.

Seats on the opening night are unreserved, with reserved seating for the other three performances.

A spokesman for Shaddo said: “The panto is a great way for the community to come together and involves all ages. It is fun to be involved and fun to watch. We have a wonderful range of talent in our community — singers, musicians, actors, magicians, artists and technicians, to name just a few. It’s great to see these talents being used and a number of our previous members have even gone on to a professional career in theatre and film, having been enthused by taking part in panto productions during their childhood.”

• Tickets, priced £6 to £10, are available from Shiplake Corner Shop and Binfield Heath Stores. For full details, visit www.shaddo.uk