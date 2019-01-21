Monday, 21 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Arthurian panto will get everyone round the table

Arthurian panto will get everyone round the table

THREE nights of the Round Table are in store at Shiplake Memorial Hall next weekend — plus a Saturday matinée.

Shaddo, aka the Shiplake and Dunsden Dramatic Organisation, is staging Merlin — the Spellbinding Panto at the venue from Thursday (January 24).

The show runs until Saturday, with evening performances at 7.30pm and the matinée at 2.30pm.

Seats on the opening night are unreserved, with reserved seating for the other three performances.

A spokesman for Shaddo said: “The panto is a great way for the community to come together and involves all ages. It is fun to be involved and fun to watch. We have a wonderful range of talent in our community — singers, musicians, actors, magicians, artists and technicians, to name just a few. It’s great to see these talents being used and a number of our previous members have even gone on to a professional career in theatre and film, having been enthused by taking part in panto productions during their childhood.”

• Tickets, priced £6 to £10, are available from Shiplake Corner Shop and Binfield Heath Stores. For full details, visit www.shaddo.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33