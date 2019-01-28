Could you play the Bard’s young lovers?

THE search is on for two young lovers to grace this year’s summer Shakespeare production at Stubbings House near Maidenhead.

Following a year’s break, the Garden Players are returning to stage The Tempest from June 18 to 22.

Thought by many critics to be the last play that Shakespeare wrote alone, The Tempest is set on a remote island where the sorcerer Prospero, the exiled Duke of Milan, plots to restore his daughter Miranda to her rightful place using illusion and skillful manipulation.

He conjures up a storm, the eponymous tempest, to cause his usurping brother Antonio and the complicit King Alonso of Naples to believe they have been shipwrecked and marooned on the island.

There his machinations bring about the revelation of Antonio’s lowly nature, the redemption of the king, and the marriage of Miranda to Alonso’s son, Ferdinand.

Auditions were held earlier this month and Garden Players spokesman Gráinne Harling said the production had now been cast — apart from the roles of Ferdinand and Miranda.

“We are literally on a quest for young lovers,” she said. “Rehearsals start on Thursday, March 14, and anyone interested in being considered for the roles is asked to contact John Timewell on 01628 522854 or assistant director Ginnie Freeman on 07970 340606.”

Alternatively, prospective auditionees can email j_timewell@outlook.com or ginniecfreeman@gmail.com

Mrs Harling, who is also a member of the Henley Players, added that there was no need for auditionees to be romantically linked in real life.