Theatre producer has set her sights on Edinburgh

A MUSICAL that was first staged in Henley before enjoying a short West End run could be heading for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer — if the show’s producers can raise the necessary funds.

Daisy Smith and Max Barraclough were thrilled by the audience reaction to Bromance: the Dudesical when it played at The Other Palace last October.

Over the course of nine days and 15 performances, the show was reviewed by The Stage and a host of theatreland websites.

The Henley Standard’s reviewer, Laren Tayyip, wrote: “This show accurately represents the trials and tribulations of friendship and the beauty of finding your true best friends. Every aspect was brilliantly put together by everyone on the production team.”

Looking back at the show’s run, which came just over a year after it was workshopped over four nights at the HAODS Studio in New Street, Daisy said: “It went really well — it was an incredible experience to stand in a London theatre seeing an audience laughing and thinking ‘I did that’. And Max Barraclough who co-produced with me said the same thing — seeing your billboard in London was huge! So it was quite special for Max and I to see that happen.”

Not that the production was all plain sailing. “It was incredibly hard work,” laughs Daisy. “I think it was a little bit naive of me to think ‘Oh, I’ll just put on a London show!’ because there was a hell of a lot involved in it. And quite high stakes. But the show was great, it really was. Some people came back twice and the reviews were great. It was busier later on in the run because of exactly that — people started to see the reviews of the actual show and then they’d come. But it’s kind of a case of by the time it builds momentum, it’s over.”

Keen to move things on to the next level, Daisy has set her sights on taking the show up to Edinburgh this August. She has applied for an Arts Council grant of £10,000 and is waiting to hear back, but thinks the production team will need to raise double that amount to finance a two-week run at the festival.

“The only way it can work is if you do it with people that like the idea of being involved in a show at Edinburgh,” says Daisy.

“I’m looking at budgets at the moment and what you have to do is keep it as low as you can. So you share a venue with another play, have a very simple set and try and share technicians as well — your lighting guy, your sound guy. So it’s finding out how much of that we can do — I think £20,000 is doable.”

The running time of the West End production was two hours with an interval in the middle, but Daisy thinks that if Bromance were to go to Edinburgh it would be better to cut it down to 70 minutes, as festivalgoers want to be able to fit in as many shows as possible.

“When we went from Henley to London we took a song out, we changed things around and then during the process of getting it ready for The Other Palace we moved a song to the end of act one — four days before the opening! — because it was a stronger way to finish the act.”

One advantage of taking a show to Edinburgh is that instead of having to compete with the likes of The Lion King and Hamilton, as in the West End the festival exists to showcase new productions.

“You have to find the audience and Bromance would suit an Edinburgh audience,” says Daisy. “It’s young, it’s quite funny and there’s a lot of comedy up there.

“This show has got a history. It’s a great show and I kind of feel like there might be people out there who would love to be involved in it.

“There are people that have money, that love theatre and that would love to help a new show get off the ground. It would be great if someone comes running and goes ‘That’s my show!’”

Anyone making a substantial donation would have the option of being credited as a co-producer.

For more information, call Daisy Smith on 07983 333757 or visit www.howveryproductions.co.uk