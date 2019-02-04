Rediscover Dickens in theatrical double bill

GROWING up, the great, great grandson of Charles Dickens could think of nothing worse than reading his works.

In school Gerald Dickens could not even bring himself to finish the set text of Oliver Twist. He thought the stories boring and too wordy.

So it is perhaps a surprise that now aged 55, he has spent the last 25 years travelling the world championing his illustrious ancestor.

Next Thursday (February 7) Gerald will present A Dickens Double Bill, a one-man show, at the Kenton Theatre at 7.30pm.

The first act, Mr Dickens is Coming!, is a light-hearted and varied look at the life and character of Dickens. It comprises scenes from his works, diary extracts and observations from those who knew and worked with him.

This will be followed by a performance of the Signalman, a chilling, atmospheric ghost story reliving the terrifying memories of a railway disaster in which a lonely signalman tells his terrible tale to a complete stranger.

Gerald said: “The basis of the show is telling the story of Charles Dickens as a theatrical man. Acting is what he wanted to do more than anything else. The theatre was his great passion.

“It is a varied show — it is not a serious study, reading or a lecture. There is plenty of humour and fun in the first act. There is even a James Bond spoof, which comes straight out of the Pickwick Papers. It could have been written by Ian Fleming about Roger Moore.

“There is also a recurring theme through the show where Dickens refuses to meet Queen Victoria, which happened and is quite bizarre.”

Gerald’s performance will begin on stage at the New Street venue with a chair, hat stand and a replica of the writing desk Dickens used when he was on stage.

It is covered in red velvet and has gold trim, much like those used by magicians at the time. Magic was something that Dickens also loved.

Gerald describes Dickens as the “best script writer” as each character leaps from the page.

He said: “When Dickens was writing a novel he would stand in front of a mirror and say the dialogue in different ways with different expressions so that he saw what he wanted to write.

“When he went on stage he used to bring with him a set of gas lamps, which was quite different for the time, he used them so his facial expressions would be lit up as much as possible.

“Mr Dickens is Coming! is a very good introduction to him, without it being too heavy handed or serious.”

The Signalman is said to be based on Dickens’s own involvement in the Staplehurst rail crash on June 9, 1865.

While passing over a viaduct in Kent, the train in which he was travelling jumped a gap in the line where the rails had been removed for maintenance. The cast iron viaduct fractured, causing most of the carriages to fall into the river below.

Dickens helped with the rescue of the other passengers but the experience had a profound effect on his life.

Gerald said: “Many people were killed and he was very lucky to survive it. From that point on, riding on the railway haunted him a bit. A year after the accident he wrote the Signalman about a haunted stretch of line. It was his way of trying to exorcise the memories of the rail crash. It is more like an Edgar Allan Poe piece, it is scary and atmospheric.

“For my performance, it is all set in a tight space. I am performing both the narrator and signalman parts. The story is perfect for the stage and it is an absolute retelling of the story word for word.”

Gerald, who grew up in Kent, now lives in Abingdon with his wife and two newly-adopted daughters. He also has a son from a previous marriage.

He wanted to be an actor from the age of nine but he was never a fan of Dickens at first.

Gerald recalls: “Everybody started to read Dickens at school and hated it, like I did. I had Oliver Twist as a text book and I didn’t even finish it.

“My dad was a massive Dickens fan and scholar, he was a real expert but he was so good as he never forced it on us as a family, like saying, please read three chapters of Bleak House before bed. He said that he didn’t care what we do in life, just do your best and that’s how Charles spoke to his children. He said that we might look at him better one day and he was right.

What changed for me was in 1980 the Royal Shakespeare Company did a performance of Nicholas Nickleby, which lasted almost eight hours in two parts.

“We went to see it as a family on New Year’s Eve. I couldn’t think of anything duller and I sat there waiting for it to start like a grumpy teenager. But within five minutes I was hooked.”

Gerald studied theatre at college and tried to get involved in as many productions as possible, whether it was in the cast or back stage or running the box office. “Working in the theatre is all I wanted to do with my time,” he said.

After his studies he worked primarily in corporate theatre and training, while also working as a driving instructor.

But it was in 1993 that Gerald’s career took a new direction when he was asked to read A Christmas Carol at a charity function.

“I was persuaded to do it,” he said. “I had always tried to distance myself from Dickens but in 1993 it was the 150th anniversary of when A Christmas Carol was published.

“It was supposed to be only once but years later I am still doing it. I went away and worked on building up each character with their own voice and expressions and I ended up being really proud of what I had achieved. I did the show and they loved it and so I looked at his other work.

“I was very soon asked to do more performances the following year and I just found myself loving doing it. You couldn’t ask for a better script writer.

“My dad, when I started showing an interest, just exploded with knowledge and gave me advice and suggestions of where to look and who to speak to for ideas.”

Gerald says a lot of the acting is of his own making, as no one knows how Dickens sounded or moved but with A Christmas Carol he has some pointers.

“Dickens worked hard with an illustrator to make sure they showed what he wanted,” he said. “I have tried to replicate these original illustrations as that was what he wanted. Aside from illustrations, there is little available detail about what he was like on stage except people said he had very expressive eyes and hands.”

Gerald performs regularly in major theatres and arts centres, schools and libraries as well as arts and literary festivals. He has toured America every year since 1995 and entertained cruise passengers worldwide since 2007.

He said: “I do things throughout the year at festivals, libraries and so on and I am now doing more in schools since A Christmas Carol has returned to the curriculum.

“One of the reasons that the set is so sparse is that I wanted to be able to perform anywhere. My main tour is from October to Christmas where last year I did 72 performances.”

Gerald says what he loves most is seeing how the audiences have been touched by the work of Dickens.

He said: “Performing around the world is not about continuing his legacy, his work speaks for itself. What fascinates me is the stuff that people tell me at the venues. That they remembered their grandfather reading to them by the fire or that one of his stories was the first book they had ever read. To have those experiences shared with me is a real privilege.”

