Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Sketches on stage

IRISH comedy group Foil Arms & Hog will present their fast-paced comedy sketch show CRAICLING in Reading next month.

Sean Finegan (Foil), Conor McKenna (Arms) and Sean Flanagan (Hog) will perform their unique blend of the culturally relevant and absurd at The Hexagon at 8pm on March 30.

Sketches will be a tutorial on how to hold a baby, a Gregorian chant about drunken monks and a step-by-step guide on how to kill an actor.

The group met at University College Dublin but soon after giving up studying for comedy they became internet stars with their videos, including An Englishman Plays Risk, WTF is Brexit? and How to Speak Dublin?, being watched more than 100 million times on YouTube.

Tickets are £22 from 0118 960 6060 or visit www.readingarts.com

