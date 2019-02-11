Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Building bridges

THE Chiltern Players are presenting Building Bridges at Peppard Memorial Hall next month.

Written by Colin Calvert, it is contemporary comedy with an environmental theme, and will be staged at the Gallowstree Road venue on March 14, 15 and 16 at 8pm.

The story follows the building of a bridge over a bog, though not everything goes according to plan.

It’s nerdy Clive’s first time with The Ferrets — a group of environmental volunteers under the management of Trish.

What will Clive make of officious Bob, strident Beryl and “Criminal Behaviour Order” Mandy? And what’s so special about Molly’s culinary offerings?

Tickets are £9 from Occasions in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, 0751 239 2625 and www.chiltern
players.co.uk

