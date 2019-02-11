Epic trio expose home truths

ART has been around for two decades but it never tires and someone’s always doing it somewhere.

Despite that and several glancing blows with the play this reviewer had never seen it until this week.

How good to break my duck with this extraordinary cast: Denis Lawson, Nigel Havers and Stephen Tompkinson might as well have been three brothers so good is their chemistry and their over the top but absolutely right performances.

This is the sort of play that challenges you no matter how deeply you delve into it, but you never know it because it’s saturated with humour and outright belly laughs. One of the friends, Nigel Havers as Serge, buys an abstract painting which is simply a white canvas. His two other friends rib him mercilessly. Serge fires back with criticism of elements of their outside lives and so it goes on.

The friendship is tested as the barbs become sharper and the comments more vicious.

The comic timing of all three is exquisite turning what could easily be a dry intellectual piece in to something for everyone. This is perfect writing from playwright Yasmina Reza; it could be enjoyed simply on the surface level of a bunch of blokes having a heavy banter session, but anyone wanting more will find it.

The politics of a group of three are explored ruthlessly with continually shifting alliances, the pretence of modern art is exposed, the uselessness of everything is symbolised by the ultimate nothingness of the white painting.

And the final line and stage image clangs a loud bell which resonates long after the applause has died down.

Warning: you might need to go back to your physics classes when they explain the spectrum and all colours mixing down to white.

There was a big audience in the Playhouse for this, partially drawn by the TV attraction of the three actors, but they were rewarded with a fine piece of theatre.

Until Saturday