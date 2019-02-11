Heartwarming children’s tale of breaking down barriers

A CHILDREN’S theatre performance exploring the issues facing refugees will be staged at the South Street Arts Centre in Reading on February 21.

The Goose Who Flew is a production by Lots of Odds Theatre and follows the story of Goose, who has to fly south for the winter.

But things do not go to plan when a border appears, with barbed wire fences and flashing lights.

Using charming storytelling, playful puppetry and an assortment of quirky characters, such as Goose’s metallic friend Bolty, paper-loving official Whiskers and a feathery jazz singer called Flossy, the production highlights the importance of compassion, community and understanding.

The Goose Who Flew was created in collaboration with director Titania Krimpas, designer Amber Donavon, lighting designer Phil Clarke, and sound designer Asaf Zohar. The story is told by performer Amber-Rose May, who is also the co-artistic director of Lots of Odds.

Amber-Rose May regularly runs storytelling workshops with children aged four to seven and many of them have English as a second language. She said: “I am always in awe of children’s resilience, confidence and determination, and the more I worked with them the more I became fascinated, empathetic and understanding of some of the difficulties they have faced.”

She added: “The Goose Who Flew has many relatable connotations to the process of having to move out of your home country, the process of seeking asylum, and the importance of integration and building new friendships.”

Tickets are £8, or £7 for South Street members, from the box office on 0118 960 6060 or www.readingarts.com