Half-term activities for kids

THE Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead is staging a series of art, dance, theatre and film events during the school half-term holidays.

Margo and Mr Whatsit, an interactive make-believe tale where the real and imaginary collide, will be shown at 11.30am and 2pm on February 18.

It will be performed by the PaddleBoat Theatre Company and the show, which is recommended for those aged four and above, won Best of Brighton Fringe Children and Family Show last year.

Concertini return to the centre on February 19 with a 45-minute American bluegrass special on February 19 at 11.30am and 2pm.

Suitable for all ages, the earlier show is a “relaxed” performance, suitable for families with babies and toddlers or children with SEND.

An interactive rap musical that you help create — Mole & Gecko: The Show — is on February 20 at 11.30am and 2pm.

There are live songs, rap stories, instant poems, and a weasel with a serious biscuit problem. It is recommended for those aged five and above.

The Amazing Bubble Man will return on February 22 at 11.30am and 2pm. Performances will include square bubbles, rocket bubbles, tornado bubbles, flying saucer bubbles and more. The show is recommended for those aged five and above.

Tickets for live shows are £11, £9 under-16s and £36 for a family and friends entry (four people).

A story den will be set up from February 18 to 23 at 11am and 1.30pm, recommended for those aged between three and seven. Tickets are £2 per person. Creative Arts and Crafts sessions will be held daily over the same daily period at 10am.

The crafts vary so you can create something new every day. Tickets are £5 per child and it is recommended for those aged five to eight.

Films will also be shown on the big screen, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG), Mirai (PG) and Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG).

Tickets are £8, £6 for under-16s and £24 for a family and friends ticket (four people) £24.

For more information, call 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org