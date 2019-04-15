Burlesque dancers to tease out VIPs

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
A TROUPE of burlesque dancers will be giving the front row of the Kenton Theatre the VIP treatment next month.
Based in Oxford and Abingdon, Cream Tease perform classic burlesque with a fresh and
contemporary twist.
A Kenton spokesman said: “Their show is sexy but classy, witty and sassy, smart but with a wry sense of humour.
“They reference themes both old and new and wrap it up in a show full of fun and non-stop glamour.
“Come and join Cream Tease and friends as they take you on a spangle-filled trip through the glamorous world of burlesque. There will be sequins, there will be glitter and there will even be feathers — everything you can expect from one of the most exciting dance troupes around today.”
Standard tickets for the show are priced £16 but the 13-seat front row of the New Street venue is reserved for holders of VIP tickets.
These are priced £45 and include champagne and a visit backstage during the interval.
The show has a running time of 110 minutes and is strictly for ages 18 and up.
For more information and to book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk
15 April 2019
