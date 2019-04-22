HG Wells musical’s coming to Kenton

A REVIVAL of a musical originally written for Fifties pop idol Tommy Steele is the next production in the pipeline from the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

First staged in 1963, Half a Sixpence is a musical comedy based on the 1905 novel Kipps by HG Wells, with music and lyrics by David Heneker and book by Beverley Cross.

Arthur Kipps, an orphan, lives and works with other apprentices for the cruel draper, Mr Shalford.

After learning that he is due to inherit a fortune, Arthur tries to join the upper class and becomes engaged to the wealthy Helen Walsingham.

It is not long however before Arthur realises that his true love is his childhood sweetheart, Ann.

The success of the stage musical, which ran for 677 performances in the West End, gave rise to the 1967 film, also starring Tommy Steele in the lead role.

HAODS chair Julie Huntington said: “We do have an interesting connection with the film with Tommy Steele, in that the father of the chap who is playing Chitterlow in our production actually built the steps down by the river that are in the film!”

The show is running from Wednesday, May 1, to Saturday, May 4, at the Kenton Theatre.

Tickets are £18 for adults with concessions £17 and children £12. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk