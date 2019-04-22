Upgrade your dining experience with eat-in or takeaway meals from the Mill

AFTER winning the UK’s “Most Welcoming Theatre” award at the annual UK Theatre Awards for the third year running, where better to enjoy a spot of lunch than The Mill at Sonning, writes Amanda Stewart.

The riverside venue is known by locals as a dinner-theatre, but what many people don’t know is they also boast a delicious daytime lunch menu.

You do not need to book in advance, simply turn up between 12pm and 4pm Tuesday to Sunday.

The Mill has undergone a huge refurbishment in the past two years — with many exciting changes still to come — and as part of this managing director Sally Hughes employed a new executive chef, Kieron Daniels.

Kieron has transformed both the show menus (enjoyed as part of the dinner-theatre ticket experience) and also the daytime Waterwheel Bar menu. The Mill has gone from serving up hot bar food snacks such as sausage rolls and samosas in the day, to a mouth-watering range of hot meals, including fish and chips (popular with legendary actor Brian Blessed) and steak sandwich with smoked cheddar and roast red onions, available in a small and large size.

Kieron has a wealth of culinary experience at both national and local levels having worked with chefs Paul Gaylor, Raymond Blanc and Ian Donald.

His vision is to make The Mill’s Waterwheel Bar a destination place for lunch, afternoon teas and private events. But that’s not all.

Kieron has even launched a new catering service called Mill At Home. So now you can enjoy the new, upgraded dining experience from your bar or restaurant table at The Mill — but you can also get Kieron and his team of chefs to cook you dinner party meals to indulge in at home.

Two of The Mill’s most sought-after dishes — steak and ale pie and bread and butter pudding — can be ordered by calling Vanessa or Amy on (0118) 969 6039.

Wow your dinner party guests with dishes such as beef wellington, venison casserole, salmon en croute, lamb tagine, Kerala fish curry with saffron rice, red pepper and butternut tagine and a selection of Lebanese-style salads. For those with a sweet tooth, Kieron can also make possets, brownies, a chocolate tart, sticky toffee pudding and baked vanilla cheesecake. Quite the selection!

The Mill has really worked hard to upgrade their dining experience and if it’s good enough for Brian Blessed, then it’s good enough for us!