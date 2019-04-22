Improv veterans let the tour bus take the strain

HE’S the Have I Got News For You team captain known for his surreal and ultra-deadpan flights of fancy, but Paul Merton has also been at the forefront of the UK comedy improvisation scene for the past four decades.

Having appeared in the first ever episode of Whose Line is it Anyway? on Channel 4 in 1988, and as a founder member of the legendary Comedy Store Players, he went on to create Paul Merton’s Impro Chums, who have since starred at several Edinburgh Fringes and taken their ad-libbing ways on tour across Britain to great acclaim.

The British Theatre Guide called their show “pure hilarity”, adding: “Merton’s Impro Chums are some of the most seasoned performers in this field and know just how to work the games, the suggestions and the audience for maximum effect.”

The group’s longstanding line-up of Paul, Mike McShane, Suki Webster, Richard Vranch and Lee Simpson has recently been bolstered by the addition of keyboard player Kirsty Newton.

As they embark on a national tour that will see them visit the Wycombe Swan on Tuesday night (April 23), what would they say are the main differences between putting together a written show and performing one that’s entirely improvised?

“The difference between this and a written show is that the latter takes a lot of pre-thought and hard work,” says Paul. “And if you’ve got a bit that doesn’t work, you think how am I going to fix that? With improv, there are no bits to worry about because they don’t exist yet.”

Suki: “There’s a joy in both, but this is like being on tour with your best friends and playing like

six-year-olds, and it’s fabulously good fun. The joy of a script is that if you’re acting you get to hone and perfect a performance and with writing it’s the same thing. In improv there are always going to be little mistakes — that’s part of it.”

Paul: “In written pieces, if there’s a very funny line that always gets a big laugh you’ve got to try and get that same laugh every night while making it sound like you’ve never said it before, so there are different sets of challenges.”

Mike: “When you get an established script, you work on it to make it seem like there’s a real human exchange in real time, whereas improv is a real human exchange in real time. Once you’ve established the characters, the content is developing as you go.”

With lots of new improv groups having cropped up in recent times, do they find themselves keeping an eye on the competition?

“I don’t watch masses,” says Suki, “but I do guest with lots — I love being invited to guest with all sorts of groups, it’s great fun. It’s good to work with other people and get new ideas. I think there was an increase initially because of the success of Whose Line is it Anyway? and now with the success of Showstoppers and Austentatious — so other people think that this might be a path in.”

Is there any kind of preparation you can do before you go on stage?

“We will do a one-minute warm-up of ‘Whoops’ — the first game of every Chums show where somebody is pointed at and has to pick up the sentence,” says Suki.

Paul: “That loosens you a bit and it reminds us when we’re playing a larger venue to not talk so quickly at first. Don’t be slow but be clear. Be pacy but not too quick.”

Richard: “Having done it so many times before with the same team, that trust in each other is solid and unshakeable and we’re confident in each other. People say that working together as a team makes it easier because you know what the other one is going to say. But in fact it’s the opposite — it makes it easier because we trust not to have to know what the other one is going to say. It’s not that we’ve got a code, it’s that we can wing it because of experience and trust.”

Does the group ever analyse what’s happened during a show or is it more a case of forgetting about it once it’s done?

“We have a little post-mortem to talk about how something might have been more effective, but that’s about it,” says Mike.

Paul: “The danger with doing the same games every time is that you can fall into a pattern about how you play them and you want to avoid that as much as possible. On tour we mix up which games we do and who’s doing which games.”

Richard: “People come up to you afterwards and say, oh, we loved the bit with the so and so, and I have no idea what they mean.”

Paul: “Because if it’s not something you have to remember, then you just don’t. You don’t even send a conscious command of ‘brain-wipe-delete’. It all just goes.”

What are the pros and cons of touring, as they see it?

“I live outside London so I often travel separately,” says Lee, “but Paul treats us to a big old rock and roll tour bus with beds, TV, a kitchen, onboard loo. It’s an indulgence but it’s absolutely wonderful — there’s a real camaraderie and fun to be had. We all do different things. Some go to the back of the bus and watch DVDs.”

Paul: “Having a bus means you can get back to London and go to sleep in your own bed, so that saves on hotel bills. When you’re doing all these dates, you want to cut down on stress as much as possible, such as constantly waking up in hotel rooms and wondering what city you’re in and missing home. So if you can get home, even if it’s two or three in the morning, it’s still preferable to hotel rooms.”

Richard: “And comfortable transport means we arrive at the gig in very good condition and that makes a huge difference. Panicking because a train has been cancelled and worrying whether we can get to the gig in time is not a good way to prepare yourself for a show where you’ve got to be creative.”

With Kirsty having joined the line-up, what are the challenges involved in making music work within the show’s format?

“The main challenge is when I have to make something up from nothing,” laughs Kirsty. “And I think ‘what I’ll do now is this, and that might be funny’. And other times, it’ll be more like, ‘let’s find out what’s going to happen’.”

Richard: “In a verbal scene, someone says something and another person has to come back with something else and the exact same exchange is happening between music and singing. The

co-operation is more evident because they’re in the same rhythm and pitch but it’s the same thing.”

Kirsty: “It’s really important that you’ve been listening. Sometimes I’ve been enjoying a scene so much, and I have to remember that I’m not just here to watch.”

Paul: “The audience love the musical bits and when Mike and Suki are singing in film and theatre styles and there’s a musical number or Gilbert & Sullivan, the audience love it. It’s a real crowd-pleasing element.”

Kirsty: “It’s still a magical thing for an audience to come and see something being created right in front of them. I’ve heard a lot of audience members say, ‘Surely they had worked something out beforehand?’”

Paul: “To be able to play music is an ability and a gift that a lot of people don’t have and they admire it even more than just the verbal stuff — the lyrics and the tune just happen and it sounds like the showstopper of the year!”

Suki: “It’s sorcery!”

Tickets for Paul Merton’s Impro Chums at the Wycombe Swan are priced £25 to £46. The show starts at 8pm. For more information and to book, call 01494 512000 or visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk

Interview by Brian Donaldson