Meet man who signed Oasis

HE co-founded independent label Creation Records in the early Eighties, going on to sign the likes of Primal Scream, the Jesus and Mary Chain and — most famously — Oasis. Now music industry legend Alan McGee is taking to the stage to tell the story of his life and times. Next Friday (May 3) he will be centre stage at Norden Farm for the Arts in Maidenhead. The event, which starts at 8pm, will be hosted by author and broadcaster Rob Fiddaman and includes a Q&A. Tickets are £15. For more information and to book, call 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org