Paris-set comedy was très bon!

We’ll Always Have Paris | Woodclyffe Hall, Wargrave | April 10 to 13

AS warm as a croissant straight from the boulangerie and as sparkling as a chilled glass of champagne, We’ll Always Have Paris charmed audiences at the Woodclyffe Hall from April 10 to 13.

The elegantly styled set by Sheila Williams and Martin Lorenz, with art prints on the eau de nil walls and a distant view of the Eiffel Tower through the window, effortlessly transported the audience to the French capital for this laugh-out-loud comedy celebrating friendship.

Newly retired headmistress Nancy (played with panache by Lydia Massey) has sidestepped dutifully serving on endless committees in Haslemere in order to fulfill her teenage dream of a carefree life in a pied de terre — though the reality is a garret six floors up with dodgy plumbing.

She invites a newly widowed, old school friend, Anna (Celia Reinbolt, in a delicately balanced portrayal) to visit.

In contrast to the witty, yoga-loving Nancy, who is determined to enjoy life to the full, poor, dowdy Anna is worn down after 20 years of caring for her disapproving husband. She has forgotten how to laugh and even when she risks a smile, she covers her mouth.

Joining them for lunch is another old school friend, Rachel, who has reinvented herself as Raquel (Grace Tye, in a crowd-pleasing performance with plenty of va-va-voom). Raquel is much married, nipped, tucked and enhanced, and in pursuit of a toy boy.

Flirtatious Charlot (Clive Dow, squiring his female co-stars with charm and great comic timing, all the more impressive in a bilingual role) is an odd job man and out of work actor — he once starred in a film with Catherine Deneuve, but his scene was cut.

The only fly in the ointment is the formidable landlady, Madame Bousirron (Jo Cole, quivering with barely disguised disdain for Les Dames Anglaises).

Anna, enchanted by the charms of Paris and the attentive Charlot, gets a new haircut, swaps her cardigan for an elegant frock and rediscovers her joie de vivre — much to the audience’s approval. If this was a French farce, naughty Charlot would seduce all three friends, but this is a sweet, warm-hearted English comedy that gently pokes fun at its characters and cultural stereotypes.

There are plenty of laughs, with the sparring wordplay between Nancy and Charlot, and petulant, attention-seeking Raquel causing havoc.

The highlights are the disastrous game of Monopoly between the three friends — Nancy is the top hat, Anna is the iron and Raquel is, of course, the racing car — and the tentative, will they or won’t they romance between Anna and Charlot.

It’s a warm and affectionate happy ending for these memorable characters, who have won the hearts of the audience.

After her success with the hit female comedies Ladies’ Day and Ladies Down Under, director Ann Roberts has pulled off another triumph.

Wargrave Theatre Workshop’s able backstage crew ensured the production was as fluid and smooth as the classic French soundtrack. Tres bon!

Maria Marron