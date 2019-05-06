Drama festival back

THE 48th Henley Drama Festival is coming to the Kenton Theatre next week, writes Matthew Wilson.

Running from Tuesday to Saturday, the festival is a competitive festival of one-act plays performed by amateur drama groups, schools and stage schools of all ages.

A total of 11 groups are taking part in this year’s event, including the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, who are staging the “Bells” episode from the Blackadder II TV series written by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton on the Saturday night.

At the end of each night’s performances, professional drama adjudicator Louise Manders will provide helpful feedback and constructive criticism to that evening’s entries.

Showtime is 7.30pm during the week and 7pm on Saturday. There is usually a 15-minute break between plays. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children. To book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/

henleydramafestival

or www.henleydramafestival.co.uk